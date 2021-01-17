The latest reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan is to star in a movie under the direction of Surender Reddy in his upcoming movie. Tentatively titled PSPK29, the makers are busy working on the pre-production works along with casting.

Surender Reddy, who directed Telugu's megastar Chiranjeevi in his previous patriotic drama- Sye Raa, is prepping up with the final touches to the script he has penned for Pawan Kalyan. The pre-production works are going on at a decent pace, the sources suggest.

Surender Reddy has penned the script with commercial aspects, keeping Pawan Kalyan's mass image in consideration. Vakkantham Vamsi is apparently writing the screenplay for this yet-to-be-titled movie. The expectations are rife, as Surender Reddy and Vakkantam Vamsi together have given big hits like Kick, Kick2 to the industry.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies:

Pawan Kalyan is all busy with back-to-back movies in his kitty. After Pawan's decision to restart his career in the movies, Pawan Kalyan signed a couple of movies. The official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink is remade as 'Vakeel Saab' starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

It is also reported that Pawan Kalyan is to start acting in an upcoming movie under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction. He has also signed on the dotted lines for the Telugu remake of Ayyapanum Koshiyum, in which Rana Daggubati plays a crucial role.

It is to be noted that Pawan Kalyan, despite his huge stardom has never been so busy with back to back projects. Pawan Kalyan has never signed these many movies in such a small timeline. Also, being active in politics in the opposition role, it has been a tough task for the actor-turned-politician to juggle between the roles.