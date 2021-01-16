It was earlier announced that Telugu's power star Pawan Kalyan is all set for another multi-starrer movie. Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan are all set to lock their horns in the official remake of Malayalam's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake.

Now, the makers of the flick have announced their partnership with Tollywood's sensational director Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram is roped in to write the screenplay and dialogues for this cop story in Telugu. Saagar K Chandra is to direct this movie which is bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments.

The official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments wrote, "We heartily welcome Celluloid Magician #Trivikram garu to our Production No 12 family! We look forward to working with you sir!".

It is a well-known fact that Trivikram Srinivas shares a special bond with Pawan Kalyan and their collaboration is one of the most anticipated ones, though Agnyathavasi failed to impress the mutual fans.

Music director SS Thaman, who is being hailed for his chartbuster hits, is to compose music for the PSPKRana movie. Prasad Murella is the director of photography while the editor is Naveen Nooli. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer.

This untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is to get on the floors from Jan. 22. Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan are to wrap up the shootings of their ongoing projects before they join the sets with director Sagar K Chandra and the team.

Baahubali villain

Pawan Kalyan was earlier seen sharing the screen with Rana's uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie 'Oh My God' which was titled Gopala Gopala. This time he is all set to share the screen space with Rana Daggubati who gained hype as a nefarious villain in Baahubali.

Pawan Kalyan is working for an upcoming movie under the direction of Krish Jagrlamudi apart from his Vakeel Saab which has been wrapped up. Vakeel Saab's teaser was unveiled yesterday and is touted to get its release date for summer.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is all set to appear in Viraata Parvam in which Sai Pallavi plays the female lead.