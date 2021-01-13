The movie 'Red' starring hero Ram Pothineni is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. In this frame of context, the makers of Red had arranged an event prior to the release, so as to promote the movie. Red movie's cast and crew were present at the event amidst the gala. Trivikram Srinivas who attended the event had given a heartwarming speech that grabbed everyone's attention.

Talking about Kishore Tirumala, the director of Red movie, Trivikram appreciated his hardworking nature and lauded him for his minimalistic approach in the movies. "I have always wondered how he could be so minimalistic in the terms of casting, framing the scenes and usage of the sets", Trivikram said.

Trivikram Srinivas, who had traveled a long way in Telugu cinema, considers Red movie's producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore one of his mentors. Trivikram took the advantage of his presence at the pre-release event to express his gratitude towards Sravanthi Ravi Kishore.

"There were times I had argued, quarreled, and disagreed with Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. We had deep discussions during the dialogue writing sessions and story sittings. We even quarreled and disagreed with each other for the movie Nuvve Kavali. We spent many nights discussing scripts and dialogues for Nuvvu Naku Nachav as well. I am here because of him", Trivikram's voice shrieked as he spoke.

Both of them had an emotional moment, hugged each other as Trivikram ended his speech. He also asked the audience to watch the movie Red only by taking Covid preventive measures. Trivikram Srinivas who made the super hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo', recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the movie along with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and the team. Trivikram is supposed to direct Jr NTR for his upcoming movie.

Red stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer as the female leads opposite Ram Pothineni. Ram Pohtineni's latest movie Ismart Shankar was a big hit at the box-office, which amplified the expectations on Red, which is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, Jan.14 on Sankranthi. Watch the space for live review and analysis.