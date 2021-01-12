Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. In the existing COVID situation, the shooting was postponed for a while. Now, the makers have made an announcement that the shooting formalities would be resumed with precautionary steps against COVID.

It was reported by sources that Pawan Kalyan is all set to participate in this schedule of shooting which resumed today. "Powerstar #PawanKalyan, Director Krish and Producer AM Ratnam's Mega Surya Productions film shooting has resumed today", the official source wrote on Twitter.

It is being talked that this untitled movie is to have a periodic backdrop and it to revolve around 15th century Mughal India backdrop.

Krish Jagarlamudi who is well-known for the movies like Gamyam, Vedam, Kanche, Gautami Putra Satakarni, and Manikarnika has spoken about this movie earlier to hint that the movie is going to be a periodic fictional story. It is speculated that Baahubali's music director MM Keeravani would compose the music for this movie.

Vakeel Saab teaser release updates

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has wrapped up its shooting and the post-production activities are going on at a good pace. It is a known fact that Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Hindi's sensational movie 'Pink' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The makers are planning to unveil the teaser of Vakeel Saab on 14th January.

It is a known fact that Pawan Kalyan has a huge following and his followers on social media have started trends on the Vakeel Saab teaser even before it is unveiled. Vakeel Saab is being produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Venu Sriram is the director for this court drama in which Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are to appear in significant roles. SS Thaman is the music composer for this movie.

