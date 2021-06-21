On Monday, June 21, the Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city, Gujarat was in for all praises by netizens as he shared the news of quick turnaround and speedy action taken by his team on filing chargesheet in a recent rape and suicide case.

He tweeted, "Chargesheet filed within 10 days in Suicide & Rape case of Laxmipura police station. We are also making all efforts to get speedy conviction in court."

The shocking incident

On June 8, Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped by her co-worker after forcing her to consume alcohol at a private party. The police's official statement stated that the victim had narrated the incident to a friend and told him what had transpired, seeking help to be rescued from the place of crime.

The accused had allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. When she was in an inebriated state, one of the two accused, aged 19, raped her. The victim took her life by suicide two days later on June 10 at her father's residence.

The police in a prompt investigation found two of her co-workers at a call centre responsible and arrested them the same night. According to a TOI report, police have recovered an audio recording made by the victim, as well as a suicide note that she had left behind. The investigators are, however, tight-lipped about their contents and said that this would be released only after investigations reached some stage.