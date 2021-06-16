Arrested six years after committing the heinous crime of raping a minor studying in class 7, the son of the former cabinet minister of the Jammu and Kashmir government is allegedly a 'serial offender' and is habitual of sexually assaulting females.

Abid Gani, son of former minister Abdul Gani Vakil, was arrested by Jammu Police from the Sopore area of Kashmir Valley in connection with the FIR registered against him in the year 2015.

As per reports son of People's Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil, who was the cabinet minister in the Congress-PDP coalition Government, has been lodged in Domana Police Station of Jammu district where an FIR was registered against him and his associates.

"Father of the victim had lodged a written complaint in this connection in the year 2015 but no action was taken in this regard-reasons best known to successive investigating officers," a police officer, involved in nabbing the culprit, told International Business Times. "Case came to the notice during the exercise to clear files of all pending criminal cases. A special team was constituted to arrest the 'influential' accused," he said.

First Information Report (FIR) No. 130/2015 was registered at Domana Police Station on April 26, 2015, under Sections 376/511/354/342/109 RPC and 4/25 Arms Act.

Minor girl kidnapped, raped in government quarter

As per the complaint lodged by the father of the victim, on April 26, 2015, the minor girl studying in Class 7th and hailing from village Karloop under the jurisdiction of Domana police station had gone to Bantalab along with her teacher and some other students for a sports function. She returned in the school bus up to Paloura where her father's friend boarded her in a matador for her residence.

However, when the matador stopped at Patta-Bohri, two unknown persons called her from the matador window and told her that her father's friend is in their relations and had advised them to drop her at her house at Karloop.

"The girl got down from the matador and boarded the car, the kidnappers took her to Government Quarter at Poonch House in Talab Tillo and forcibly raped her," the local media reported. Thereafter, they dropped her at Patta Chowk from where she reached home and narrated the incident to her parents.

Accused earlier arrested by Bangalore Police

As per reports dated June 4, 2017, the Mico Layout police had arrested a 26-year-old accused from Kashmir, who had posed as an HR to sexually abuse a job aspirant at an MNC bank.

"The accused is a serial offender and has harassed nearly 200 women in the last two years using a SIM with UP registration. He was caught only after the 25-year-old from Mangaluru filed a complaint against him", reports mentioned.

Identify of the accused has been established as Abid Gani, son of Abdul Gani Vakil, who was putting up Puttenahalli in JP Nagar and was working for a BPO firm in Whitefield at that time.

Father was also caught in a phone tape conversation

In the year 2014, the audio of Abdul Gani Vakil went viral on social media in which he was caught in a phone tape conversation allegedly asking a girl to visit his place as soon as possible for sex.

The girl desperate for the job agrees to come to him. Once a stalwart of the party in Kashmir Valley, Vakil was expelled from Congress in the year 2015 for anti-party activities. He has joined Sajad Lone's Peoples' Conference.