The prestigious project to widen the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway is going to miss another deadline as the work on the 36-kilometer Ramban-Banihal stretch is going at a snail's pace. Ramban-Banihal stretch is the most 'treacherous' terrain on Jammu-Srinagar national highway as this stretch is full of 'trouble points'.

"In some portions on the Ramban-Banihal stretch there were a lot of damages, so we realigned the project. After realignment, this stretch is going to be completed by December 2024" Parshotam Kumar, Project Director, NHAI, Ramban sector, told International Business Times. He, however, claimed that work has been accelerated.

Landslide-prone spots, sinking areas bypassed in realigned project

In the total 36-Km Ramban-Banihal stretch, 14-km of the route between Marog and Makarkote villages was full of 'trouble points'. Executing agencies were finding it difficult to work this treacherous stretch so it was decided to realign the project to skip vulnerable spots.

Sources said that all major dangerous points, including Marog, Panthial, Khuni Nullah, Digdol, and Battery Chashma, have bypassed after realignment. To avoid landslide-prone and sinking areas, tunnels and bridges would be constructed as per realigned project.

Works on two difficult stretches going on

As of now, executive agencies are working on two difficult stretches, including the 43-km-long Udhampur-Ramban section and the 36-km-long Ramban-Banihal portion on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Work on the widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was started in 2011 with the target of completing it within five years. After widening the highway, the travel time would get reduced by half as the distance would be reduced by 50 km bypassing a number of treacherous points.

In the month of August 2020, it was announced that the widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, would be completed by December 2021.

Union Secretary Highways assesses work on the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Union Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, Giridhar Aramanem visited Banihal on June 8 to assess the status of construction work on a double-tube four-lane tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal. The Union Secretary observed that most of the civil, mechanical, and electrical works have been completed while the toll plazas on both terminals are also ready.

He said that only security gadgets are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions on flights as they are being procured from Singapore. He assured that the mega project will be thrown open for the public within weeks, which will reduce the travel distance on the highway by 16 km.

Illegal cross from under-construction Banihal tunnel going unabated

Notwithstanding the denial of the officers' concern, some people are illegally crossing the under-construction Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and posting videos on social media. "Although it is not in my jurisdiction, I am not aware of allowing some vehicles to cross through the under-construction Banihal-Qazigund tunnel", Parshotam Kumar said.