The COVID infected Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police, whose emotional video had gone viral last week, succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday.

In an emotive video, the 49-year-old DSP had urged Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh to save his life by releasing funds for lungs transplant. The DSP died this morning at Satguru Partap Singh Hospital at Ludhiana in Punjab.

Contracted with the virus in April



Posted at Central Jail Ludhiana, the DSP had been infected with Coronavirus in the month of April. Though he recovered from COVID, it had badly affected both his lungs. The doctors recommended a lung transplant, which may cost nearly Rs 75 to Rs 80 lakh.

From ICU bed, DSP sends video message, seeks help for treatment



From the ICU ward, Harjinder Singh had posted a video to Capt Amarinder Singh in which he made an appeal to save his life by providing treatment at the right place. In an emotional video, the DSP had appealed to the Chief Minister to save his children from being orphaned.

In the video, DSP pleads to CM in Punjabi, says, "Kindly allocate the ex-gratia, which would be given to my family after my demise, so my life could be saved."

CM announced to bear all expenses of DSP's treatment



After the emotive video of the DSP has gone viral, the office of the Punjab Chief Minister announced to bear all expenses of the treatment of Harjinder Singh. "CM has asked Dr. KK Talwar to consult with his colleagues at Apollo Ludhiana and KIMS Secunderabad, Telangana, on the line of treatment for DSP Harjinder, admitted in SPS Hospital since April 6, 2021," media advisor to Chief Minister had tweeted after video goes viral.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta had also tweeted that the chief minister had decided to support the DSP's treatment and said that the CM had released funds from his discretionary quota.

Since Harjinder was to be treated outside Punjab where he was to be airlifted, doctors said owing to his critical condition, he could not be airlifted and as a result, he died this morning. The CM responded with his condolence message that read: "Deeply saddened to learn that our valiant DSP Harjinder Singh, despite best medical efforts, lost the battle against Post-Covid illness. We stand by his family in their hour of grief and will do everything to support them. My heartfelt condolences. RIP!".