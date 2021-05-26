In a video that went viral on social media, one head constable of Chhattisgarh Police is seen crying for justice after the accused allegedly involved in setting his vehicle on fire were released from the police station as per the direction of a woman Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP).

The weeping cop, in the viral video, has rather offered a bribe to the woman SDOP to get justice for himself as, according to the head constable, his vehicle -parked within the premises of the police station, was set on fire by the accused.

What was the incident?



As per reports, on the intervening night of May 21 and 22, some miscreants forced their entry into Kunni police post falls under the jurisdiction of Lakhanpur Police Station of Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh. Miscreants set on fire two vehicles parked in the premises of the police post.

One vehicle belongs to head constable Manish Tiwari whose video has gone viral on social media.

According to reports with the help of the dog squad, culprits were identified and nabbed by the police after the incident. However, under the direction of SODP, all the accused were released.

Police higher-ups take cognizance of viral video



Taking cognizance of the viral video, Special DGP Chhattisgarh Police, Rajinder K Vij has directed IGP and SP Sarguja to immediately investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

"IGP and SP Sarguja should immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action", the Special DGP tweeted but he took exception to the head constable's irresponsible behaviour in sharing the video of social media.

Netizens divided over weeping cop's behaviour



"This Police Constable should be awarded and action should be taken against culprits (officers and outsiders)", tweeted one Twitter user, Jitendra Chaturvedi.

"Drama, unfounded allegationism have found their way even in uniforms. He is pledging to give bribe in uniform. Request the authorities to first suspend him for this prima-facie commitment and then hold inquiry", another Twitter user, Tarun Bhagoliwal observed.

Amar Deep Sinha, tweeted, "99% follow the rule book & retire peacefully. One such abnormal are sometimes required to expose the corrupt system. He has invited disciplinary action but exposed corrupt SDOP and compelled seniors to take cognizance. Don't stretch beyond the critical point, it'll stop following the law".