A Delhi-based doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, who herself has been treating COVID patients in the Union Capital since the outbreak of the pandemic, exposed 'medical negligence' in government hospitals of Jammu where her COVID infected brother faced hardship in getting proper treatment.

Dr. Monika Langeh, who has been in the limelight after sharing the video of one of her COVID patient swaying to the tune of 'Love You Zindagi' in the emergency ward, narrates the nightmarish experience her family has faced due to the 'inhuman attitude' of health staff at Jammu.

Although the oxygen level of her elder brother was saturating between 88 percent to 90 percent, authorities of the Government Medical College Jammu refused to admit him for treatment.

"Despite fluctuation of oxygen level of my brother, authorities asked him to go for home isolation", Dr. Langeh said and termed this action of the authorities as a glaring example of 'medical negligence.

"I narrated everything what my family suffered…Be responsible. Treat the patients, Don't cheat the patients. Its our moral responsibility, round the wards at least twice a day to check whether the patient is getting the prescribed treatment or not and the patient is responding", Dr. Langeh posted on the micro-blogging networking site Twitter, highlighting her helplessness amid the pandemic to ensure treatment of her own brother.

Doctor's brother shifted to a private hospital

As all her efforts to ensure proper treatment of her brother in government hospital failed, family members shifted him to a private hospital for better treatment.

"To the treatment or not. I noticed the medical negligence and so I shifted my brother to SMVDNH where he got the proper treatment and started recovering. Those who are losing their family member because of negligence they know the pain so we have to be responsible", she tweeted, adding, "Work responsibly for Nation and our people during this pandemic when they need us more".

Lt Governor has already directed senior doctors to attend COVID patients

As Government Medical College Jammu is recording unprecedented COVID deaths during the last one month, the J&K government has already issued directions to the ensure presence of senior doctors in Coronavirus wards.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has directed that senior doctors should also take the front line in informing people to adopt safe practices and COVID protocol. "Seniors must leverage their role as both a doctor caring and treating patients and a public health advocate containing COVID pandemic", the LG had issued directions after visiting GMC Jammu.

Directions have already been issued to the Principal of GMC Jammu to ensure supervision of the patients by the senior faculty members.

"As you are aware that mortality rate in COVID positive patients has increased and there is need for reducing the same which requires immediate corrective measures," reads the order.