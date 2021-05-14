The brave patient lost her own battle to COVID but only after instilling a sense of hope and trust among a large number of virus-infected people through her inspiring video, viewed and shared by nearly 10 lakh people.

On May 8, Dr. Monika Langeh, who was treating the brave 30-year old, shared a video of a young COVID patient swaying to the beats of Love You Zindagi in the emergency ward of the hospital in Delhi.

In the viral video, Love You Zindgi song was playing in the background and the 30-year old COVID patient swayed to the tunes, giving a positive message of hope and courage to those battling with this deadly virus.

"I am very sorry. We lost the brave soul. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss", Dr. Langeh tweeted while informing about the demise of a brave soul.

Inspiring video viewed by over 10 lakh people

Within a couple of days, after the video has gone viral, nearly 10 lakh people viewed it on different platforms of social media and appreciated the courage of the brave girl. Thousands of netizens shared her video to instill confidence among COVID patients.

She had asked doctors to play the inspiring song

Dr Monika Langeh revealed that the young girl had strong willpower and asked if she could play some music to raise her spirit. The doctor agreed and played Love You Zindagi from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film Dear Zindagi for her.

She got into ICU only after her situation deteriorated

The brave girl did not get an ICU bed and the doctor had managed her in the COVID emergency ward for 12 days. It was only after her inspiring video gone viral, she got the ICU bed.

"She is just 30yrs old and she didn't get ICU bed we managing her in the Covid emergency for the last 10days. She is on NIV support, received remedesvir, plasma therapy, etc. She is a strong girl with strong willpower asked me to play some music and I allowed her," Dr. Langeh tweeted.

"She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of the almighty that we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray", the doctor tweeted in another tweet.