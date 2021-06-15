A first-year B.Sc student was stabbed 24 times by her boyfriend and his two friends after she resisted a rape attempt. Three youths, including the deceased's friend, Mohammed Kaif, of the Sarojini Nagar area, have been arrested in this connection on Monday. The other two arrested are Vishal and Akash.

According to reports, Kaif had called the girl on a date and picked her up from near her house. The girl's father was not at home and her mother had gone to their native house in Sitapur.

DCP, central, Somen Barma said, "Kaif told the police that his friends came to know about his meeting with the girl since he was talking to her on phone in their presence. As per plan, Kaif used the bike of Vishal's brother to reach the forest area in Gahru village along with his friends. After dropping his friends there, he went to pick up the girl and then moved towards the spot where his friends were waiting for them. When Kaif along with the girl reached the spot they all overpowered her and tried to rape her."

Kaif confessed that the girl was shell-shocked at the turn of events and she threatened to lodge a complaint with the police. She somehow freed herself from their clutches and started running away.

The accused chased and caught her. His friend Akash pinned her down and Vishal stabbed her several times, killing her on the spot, the police officer said.

Akash Yadav and Vishal Kashyap have also been arrested and the police have recovered the knife which the accused used in stabbing the victim.