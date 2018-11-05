Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai has been declared hit at the Chennai box office. The movie has grossed over Rs 6 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu by the end of its third week.

In the extended first weekend, Vada Chennai minted Rs 3.07 crore. The movie was opened to highly positive reviews, which helped the film to pull the audience to theatres. In its second weekend, the film raked in Rs 1.03 crore to take its 12-day total collection to Rs 4.93 crore.

In the third weekend, the Dhanush-starrer has earned Rs 60.61 lakh from 198 shows to end its third weekend at Rs 6.06 crore. With Vijay's Sarkar hitting the screens next week, the collection of Vetrimaaran-directorial is expected to take a toll.

How other movies performed in Chennai this weekend?

Telugu movie Savyasachi is in the second place at the Chennai box office as it has got a decent opening. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer has it collected Rs 57.56 lakh from 141 shows.

Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan is in the third place by earning Rs 33.16 lakh from 156 shows in its fifth weekend. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 3.20 crore.

The collection of Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has slowed down in its fifth weekend. The movie raked in Rs 15.75 lakh from 96 shows to take its total tally to Rs 5.53 crore.

Bollywood film Badhaai Ho earned Rs 15.35 lakh from 60 shows in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 62.66 lakh in Chennai. Mohanlal's Drama has raked in Rs 10.78 lakh from 30 shows in its opening weekend, while Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 has collected Rs 10.59 lakh from 66 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.35 crore.

Tamil film Jarugandi earned Rs 3.07 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 32.40 lakh and Saif Ali Khan's Hindi flick Baazar earned Rs 1.11 lakh from 9 shows to end its second weekend at Rs 37.92 lakh.