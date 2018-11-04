It will be a double delight for Vijay fans. The fans, who visit theatres to watch Vijay's Sarkar, will get to see the trailer of Rajinikanth's 2.0, which hit the internet on Saturday, November 3.

The buzz is that the trailer from 2.0 will be attached to the theatrical prints of Sarkar. The promotional video of Rajinikanth-starrer will be played during the interval of Vijay's film, which will release on 6 November.

"Thalaivar @rajinikanth #2Point0Trailer will be screened during the Interval of #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Sarkar for all shows [sic]," Ram Muthuram Cinemas announced the news on Twitter.

With 2.0 being screened during the interval, the atmosphere is expected to be electrifying in theatres.

If it is the case in Tamil Nadu and South India, the trailer of 2.0 is being attached to the theatrical prints of Aamir Khan's mega-budget movie Thugs of Hindostan, which will release on 8 November.

Sarkar is an action thriller, written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Keerthy Suresh plays Vijay's love interest, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role.

Whereas 2.0 is a science fiction which is made with nearly Rs 600 crore, the highest-ever in Indian cinema. Shankar's movie has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads along with Rajini.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 29.