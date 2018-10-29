Dhanush's Vada Chennai has emerged victorious at the Chennai box office as it occupied numero uno position for the second consecutive weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its second weekend, Vada Chennai earned Rs 1.03 crore from 225 shows. The 12-day total collection of the Vetrimaaran-directorial stands at Rs 4.93 crore. Vishal's Sandakozhi 2, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, is in the second position by raking in Rs 31.26 lakh from 126 shows. The 11-day business of the Lingusamy-directorial stands at Rs 3.05 crore.

Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan is in the third place at the Chennai box office. It has earned Rs 25.04 lakh from 99 shows in its fourth weekend to take its total tally to Rs 2.72 crore.

Saif Ali Khan's Hindi movie Baazaar has got a good start in Chennai by earning Rs 24.23 lakh from 48 shows and Hollywood movie Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween has raked in Rs 20.13 lakh from 75 shows in its first weekend.

Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has entered its second weekend by earning Rs 15.51 lakh from 66 shows. The total collection of the movie, which has Trisha Krishnan in the female lead, stands at Rs 5.28 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

New release Genius has collected Rs 13.51 lakh from 51 shows, Hollywood flick Halloween has earned Rs 11.49 lakh from 39 shows, Hindi film Badhaai HO has earned Rs 10.52 lakh from 36 shows, while Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England has made a collection of Rs 3.61 lakh from 36 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 11.13 lakh.