As the supply issue of Covid vaccine has improved, Bengaluru authorities have pushed to inoculate more people and yielded good results crossing more than one crore doses in the state capital and 4.5 crore doses in the state so far.

Karnataka reported 1,117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking tally to 29,55,164 cases in the state so far.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Sunday said the BBMP has administered a total of 1,14,93,814 Covid vaccines doses in Bengaluru till date. "More than 1 crore doses only means that we will continue to vaccinate every eligible adult. We believe Covid-19 can be completely kept at bay when all of us are fully vaccinated," he said.

He put out a special post in this regard and wrote, "Towards a stronger Bengaluru." A total of 82.7 lakh people have been covered with the first dose while more than 32 lakh people have been fully vaccinated in Bengaluru Urban district.

In BBMP limits 76 per cent of the targeted population have been inoculated with the first dose while 30 per cent have been fully jabbed.

Total Vaccine doses at 4.5 cr

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government administered 4.5 crore doses by Sunday evening since the vaccination drive began. As many as 3.3 crore people have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine and 1.1 crore people have been administered with both doses.

From August 28 to September 3, the state has administered more than six lakh doses every day and managed to vaccinate 43.4 lakh people plus people. The vaccine administration in the state is seeing a steady increase of 75 percent when compared to mid August statistics.

The state government has organised special drives to vaccinate people in the backdrop of fears of a third Covid wave. The state is trying to reach the target of 5 lakh doses of vaccinations everyday and complete the process of inoculation by the end of this year.

Bengaluru, second after Delhi

Bengaluru stands next in the second position to New Delhi (1,41,02,635) in terms of vaccination in the country among the metropolitan cities. Mumbai (1,02,67,836), Kolkata (60,11,947) and Chennai (52,24,615) are respectively in 3rd, 4th and 5th positions, according to a health bulletin released by the Karnataka health department.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given instructions to complete inoculation in the villages that fall within 20 kilometers from the Kerala border. However, the experts say, the Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharam celebrations could play the spoil sport in the coming days.

(With inputs from IANS)