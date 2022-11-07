Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl, the star couple announced on Sunday. To mark this special day, Amul India made a topical to congratulate the couple.

Alia, 29, shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram.

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the statement read.

Sharing the adorable topical on their social media handle, Amul wrote, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!."

Fans immediately showered comments. One user wrote, "+1 for creativity. As always."

Another person commented on Amul India's post, "It is the lion family picture behind them for me (red heart emojis)." The Amul poster reads, "Alia Bhetti. Utterly Daughterly Delicious."

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days," news agency PTI quoted a hospital insider.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh in a chat with the paparazzi expressed her happiness and said, "Bohut khush hun main... hadd see zyada! (I am extremely happy...). When paps asked about Alia Bhatt's health she replied, "Ekdum first class, absolutely fine, sab theek hai, dono healthy hain... sab achcha hai." (Everything is fine, Both are healthy.)

Bollywood Wishes the couple

Karan Johar also took to social media to share his happiness. Alia Bhatt's self-proclaimed Godparent, Karan wrote, "My heart is full of love... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and many others have poured in their heartfelt congratulations to the couple

(with PTI inputs)