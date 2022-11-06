It's celebration time for newly minted parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, November 6, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Mommy Alia Bhatt officially announced the arrival of her daughter on social media.

What a magical girl she is: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir welcome their first child

On Instagram Alia Bhatt shared a post that has a sketch of two lions embracing a cub. The words below the sketch read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

Alia shared the post with a black heart emoji. Moments after Alia and her family announced the arrival of 'Princess Kapoor', social media is flooded with wishes. Amidst the news of Alia's daughter's arrival, Alia's old statement where she spoke about her future daughter's name started resurfacing online.

Alia Bhatt to name her daughter Almaa?

As Alia Bhatt has just entered into a new phase of her life, social media dugs out an old video of Alia Bhatt where Alia Bhatt revealed what she would name her daughter.

In the viral video, Alia Bhatt graced her presence at the television reality show as a judge. The participant a young boy misspelt her name and called her 'Almaa'. Taking it sportingly, Alia chirped said, "Almaa bohot hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Almaa rakhungi." (Almaa is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Almaa.)

Watch the video below

However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not officially announced the name of their newborn daughter.

Alia and Ranbir delivered their bundle of joy in Mumbai's Reliance hospital

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days," news agency PTI quoted a hospital insider.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, at his Mumbai residence Vaastu.