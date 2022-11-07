Congratulations are in order, as Bollywood's one of the most favourite couples has embarked on a new journey. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents on Sunday as the couple welcomed a baby girl. Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. And now grandmom Neetu Kapoor has given a fresh update on baby girl and Alia's health.

On Sunday night, while returning home from Mumbai's RN Hospital Neetu Kapoor interacted with paps and gave Alia's health update, overjoyed grandma poured her heart out and expressed her happiness on the arrival of Princess Kapoor.

In the video shared by various paparazzo, we can see the paps congratulating Neetu on the arrival of her grand daugther. A pap was heard saying, How does it feel, 'Laxmi aaye hai aapke ghar', Goddess Laxmi has arrived home The actress said, "Kaisa lag raha hai matlab, bohut khush hun main... hadd see zyada! (What do you mean how am I feeling, I am extremely happy...)

When paps asked about Alia Bhatt's health she replied, "Ekdum first class, absolutely fine, sab theek hai, dono healthy hain... sab achcha hai." (Everything is fine, Both are healthy.)

The media stationed outside, Neetu's residence asked who does the baby girl resembles, to which Neetu says, "She is just born today, and it's too early to say that, all I can say is she is very cute for sure."

Meanwhile, Alia's Mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt spotted leaving the hospital. Both sister and Alia mom penned a beautiful note for Alia and Ranbir's baby girl.

Director Karan Johar who is extremely close to Alia Bhatt shared an adorable post on his Instagram handles wishing the new parents. an ecstatic 'Proud Nana' penned a heartwarming welcoming note, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK (Ranbir Kapoor)!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!" followed by heart emoticons.

Minutes after the arrival of her baby, Alia Bhatt and her family members took to social media and officially confirmed the news. Alia shared a beautiful sketch along with a sweet welcome note for her daughter. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Aamir Khan also went to the hospital to congratulate the newly minted parents

Circle of life: Alia-Ranbir welcome their baby girl at the same hospital where Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020

Alia gave birth Alia Bhatt was admitted to Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at 7.30 am, on Sunday. This is the same hospital where Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He was suffering from leukaemia.

Alia is yet to get discharged from the hospital.