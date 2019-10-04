The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has expelled 90 members for alleged anti-party activities on Friday, October 4. A statement released by the party read that the members have been expelled and will not be allowed to take part in any of the party activities.

The statement also includes the list of expelled members, their position and the area they belong to.

The mass expulsion comes just days after the ruling BJP has expelled 40 more members for "anti-party activities". Some members include Rajnish Sharma, Meera Raturi, Mohan Singh Bisht, Mahesh Bagri, Pramila Uniyal and Bhavan Singh.

The decision was made by the state BJP president Ajay Bhatt after he was given reports on the activities they indulged in. One of the expelled members was Kunwar Pranav Singh, whose video went viral a few months back of him dancing with guns. He has been expelled from the party for six years.

News of BJP members misbehaving and bringing a bad name to the party has been making rounds. Kailash Vijayvarghia's son Akash Vijayvarghia was filmed chasing officials with a cricket bat when they disagreed with him in Indore. Many similar instances have taken place.

These incidents prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting last month and held a discipline session with them. He had said, "Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them."