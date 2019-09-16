Calling the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam an example for Uttar Pradesh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that, if need be, his government may also implement such a drive in a phased manner.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the UP CM said, "This is an important and a brave decision of implementing the court's order. I believe that we should congratulate the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for this. These things are being implemented phase-wise and I feel that when Uttar Pradesh will need an NRC, we will do so."

"In the first phase, it has been Assam and the way it is being implemented there, it can be an example for us. Using their experience, we can start it here phase-wise. It is important for national security and it will also put a stop on the rights of poor being taken away by illegal immigration," he added.

CM Adityanath's remark came a day after his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the NRC will be implemented in the state.

After meeting Justice HS Bhalla (retd) and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba at their residences in Panchkula, Khattar told reporters on Sunday, "We will implement NRC in Haryana."

Khattar added that Justice Bhalla is working on several assignments after his retirement, including NRC, and he will visit Assam soon. "We have sought Bhalla ji's support and suggestion," said the Haryana CM.

His statement was backed by the former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. "What the Chief Minister has said is the law. Foreigners have to leave; it is the responsibility of the government to identify them," Hooda said, reacting to Khattar's statement.

The final NRC list in Assam was released on August 31, in which more than 19 lakh people were left out. Around 3.11 crore out of 3.29 crore were included in the crucial citizens' list. This was the second citizens' list published in the country after 1951.

Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of NRC had said, "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals."