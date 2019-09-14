In a major development, the final list of the National Register of Citizens or NRC for Assam with individual statuses of all the 3.30 crore people in the state, has been published online on Saturday, September 14.

The list -- to identify the bonafide citizens and root out illegal immigrants from the state of Assam -- can be checked on the official website of Assam NRC, nrcassam.nic.in. However, those who have applied for the inclusion of their names in the Assam NRC list should have a valid ARN number.

The new list comes days after the final NRC was published, in which around 19 lakh people were excluded from the list released on August 31. The list published today will include the names of people who have been accepted as citizens, rejected and others whose appeals are still pending. Apart from it, the final list will also allow individuals to check on the statuses of their family members.

Check your name on nrcassam.nic.in

1. Open the official website of NRC - nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on the tab - 'Results for all NRC applicants as per draft NRC is live'

3. Enter your ARN number (ARN number is on the top page of your NRC form)

4. Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on search

5. If your name is on the final NRC list, it will be on screen

Earlier, Prateek Hajela, the coordinator to update the NRC of 1951 for Assam, said, "Whereas the final NRC publication on August 31, 2019, consisted only of supplementary lists, queries are being received about publication of results of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the Claims and Objections process. The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14, 2019. This display will be available only online on the official website of Assam NRC."