In a shocking incident, a father allegedly beat up and cut off the genitals (with a pair of scissors) of a class XI boy after finding him in a compromising position with his daughter on Monday, September 17.

The girl's father Guddu Nishad along with her two brothers were involved in the incident that took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The three of them were arrested on Wednesday.

Nishad and his two sons, Pradeep and Sandeep thrashed Deepchand Gupta following which local residents found the boy bleeding profusely.

They informed the police, who later rushed him to Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

He is currently in critical condition and has been referred to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS), according to TOI.

The girl is a resident of Khajini village and Gupta is a resident of Mahua Dabar village. The girl's family had prohibited her from interacting with him.

Nishad, Pradeep and Sandeep have been charged under IPC sections 323(voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons).

In a similar case, a father in Hyderabad attacked his daughter and his son-in-law for their inter-caste marriage. Following the attack, they were both taken to Yashoda hospital in Somajigudda on Wednesday. The woman is in critical condition with her hand chopped off and a deep gash on the side of her neck.