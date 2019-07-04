An Indian origin software engineer working in the US was killed in a road accident in a Telangana adventure resort in in Vikarabad district on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The incident happened, when Arvind Kumar Peechara (45), based in Dallas, Texas, was riding a four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the Hills and Valley Adventures Resort at Godamaguda, when the vehicle overturned, and killing him almost immediately.

According to a report by The News Minute, Arvind was driving down a sand dune when he lost control of the ATV and it flipped with him in it. Arvind suffered an injury to his head and he was declared dead when he was brought to a hospital in Vikarabad.

The death was brought to the police's notice only when Arvind's friends filed a complaint at the station against the management of the resort and a case has been registered based on the complaint. Arvind was allegedly driving the vehicle all by himself, without a guide.

Arvind was said to be a tireless advocate for child rights and a non-government organisation condoled his death, saying that his absence will be felt. The NGO, Vibha, operates in India and the US and Arvind was an active member of it.

"Arvind was a tireless advocate for child rights. His passion, sincerity and eagerness to make a difference was instrumental in strengthening Vibha in Dallas and still continues to inspire us. To Arvind volunteering was about the change the volunteer feels within as much as it was about the change he or she enables. We will deeply miss him," a statement by Vibha on Facebook read.

The statement further read, "We request you to keep Arvind's family, friends and fellow volunteers in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time."