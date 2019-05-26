In a gruesome incident, a minor aged four-years-old was allegedly stripped and burnt with hot khichdi after he asked for an extra egg for breakfast. The boy was having breakfast at a state-funded child development centre.

The incident reportedly happened in Raghunathgunj area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, May 24.

The boy has been admitted to Jangipur hospital with severe burns on his legs and hips for treatment.

The accused who poured steaming Khichdi on him has been identified as Sehari Bawa, is absconding. A written complaint has been registered against the accused.

Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said that she has spoken to the district magistrate and sought a report from the administration on the inhuman incident, reports Hindustan Times.

The boy's mother Minu Bibi said that her son came home crying at 9 am in the morning when she rushed to the ICDS centre to find out what exactly happened. Kids informed her that the accused poured steaming khichdi on the boy's lower back for asking for an extra egg

A further probe has been initiated in the case.