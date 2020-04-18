UFO sightings in the United States have recorded a dramatic rise in 2020, and recently several unidentified flying objects were spotted in the skies of Detroit, Texas, Washington, and Nebraska.

In most of these sightings, people witnessed strange flying objects with lights on their body hovering in the night skies in an eerie manner. Now, a former police detective has claimed that the US military is well aware of the origin of these UFOs.

What are these unknown flying objects?

Gary Heseltine, a former police detective who currently operates as a UFO hunter made these remarks while talking exclusively to Daily Star.



"I am sure that some people in the US military do know what these objects are. I speculate that there are remote drones but not man-made. As to their purpose, I don't know," Heseltine told Daily Star.

Heseltine also made it clear that these mysterious flying objects are not Chinese lanterns, as claimed by skeptics. As per Heseltine, Chinese lanterns are not capable to fly in formation, but the flying objects that hovered in the skies of the United States hovered in a particular formation, mostly in a triangular shape.

"I have watched a lot of lanterns videos over the years and these clips do not seem to be those. Lanterns flicker from a firebase and they can only move at the whim of the wind. They can't create formations that these lights appear to do," added Heseltine.

Is the government covering up secrets?

Heseltine also made it clear that most of the secrets surrounding UFO sightings are being covered up by governments and intelligence agencies.

The claims made by Heseltine have now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made conspiracy theorists believe that something sinister is going on in the skies. As per these conspiracy theorists, strange UFOs in the skies could be most probably alien spaceships from deep space. However, a section of other people argues that these crafts could be secretive military vessels developed by the United States Air Force (USAF) to spy on other countries.