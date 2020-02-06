Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens have visited India in the ancient past, and in order to substantiate their views, they show pre-historic rock paintings in Charama that depicts alien-like beings and flying saucers. In the modern era too, UFO (unidentified flying object) sightings were reported in several parts of India, especially in the Himalayan regions. Now, a conspiracy theory YouTube channel named 'Alien Planet' has released a creepy video that shows a UFO hovering in the skies of Leh, a high desert city in the Himalayas, and the largest town of Ladakh.

UFO that defied laws of physics

In the initial moments of this video, a UFO, apparently square shaped can be seen hovering in the skies. After hovering in the skies for some minutes, the unknown vessel can be seen despatching something to the ground. Later, the UFO moved vertically at skyrocketing speed without any propulsion, thus defying the laws of modern physics.

Even though the YouTube channel has not mentioned the date and time where the incident has happened, the sighting has made many online viewers believe that the Himalayan region in India is an alien hotspot. Some conspiracy theorists even went ahead and claim that there is a secret alien base in the Himalayas.

However, skeptics dismiss the alien angle, and they argue that the flying object spotted in the video could be either a graphically made clip or might be sometimes a top-secret military vessel.

UFOs that appeared in Chennai

This is not the first time that seemingly authentic UFO sightings are happening in India. On June 23, 2013, local residents in Mogappiar, Chennai saw five mysterious flying objects hovering in the night skies. The news of this creepy sighting was reported in the local newspaper on the very next day.

In 2014, a group of people who lives in Cochin witnessed a nail-shaped UFO when it was heavily raining. As per the witnesses, this UFO hovered in the skies for some time and later vanished under the clouds.