In a shocking incident in Long Island, a man was stabbed to death by his own son while participating in a Zoom video call. According to the police, the terrifying incident happened on Thursday, May 21, as 911 people in the Zoom call watched the horror unfold on their screens.

His son, Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, fled out a window after attacking 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, around noon at their home near South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Son kills father

Scully-Powers was arrested about an hour later, having gotten only about 1 mile away from the home. He remained hospitalised Thursday night for treatment of minor injuries from his jump.

Police said details on his arraignment and detention will be available once he is released from the hospital. Information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.