In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru auto driver was stabbed in a clash that took place during the distribution of free milk on April 28. According to the reports, this is the second case reported in the city over the free distribution of milk.

Accused includes two women

The Bengaluru Police have arrested ten people including two women for stabbing a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in a fight over free milk distribution in Seshadripuram.

The auto driver, identified as Vinod Kumar, is now battling for life after the attack.

As per the police reports, the tussle over free milk distributed there began on Tuesday. Kumar had raised allegations against Nagaraj, who is in charge of BBMP's milk distribution scheme, for his biased distribution of the milk. Both of them staying in VV Giri Colony engaged in a fight since Tuesday night.

It was resumed again on Wednesday when Kumar's niece A Lalitha too brought in the same complaint over Nagaraj. Consequent to this, the supporters of Nagaraj and Kumar gathered in the area and clashed during which Kumar got stabbed in the stomach by Nagaraj's supporters.

In a similar previous incident, a tussle was reported amidst two women over free milk distribution in Viratnagar's Channappa reddy Layout. A case and the counter case was registered against the two parties that involved a 39-year-old woman named Gouramma and a 41-year-old neighbour, identified as Sujatha respectively.

About seven lakh litres of milk is supplied to the poor in the state, free of cost amid the coronavirus lockdown after the Chief Minister's recent press conference.