A teenage boy in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was hacked to death by his classmates on Sunday, April 19. The police have found his classmates as the murders and have arrested two among them. The students have reportedly killed the 16-year old boy with an axe and the corpse was left buried in a rubber plantation in the Koduman region.

Police arrests two minors

According to the police statement, Akhil, the deceased, from Angadikkal, had a dispute during a game with his friends, which led the latter to commit the blood-soaked gory crime. Akhil was a student of class10 at St. George's Mount High School at Kaipattoor in Pathanamthitta.

The police are underway with a serious investigation of the homicide. They are also probing the other possible angles of the disputes that led these minors to such a brutal murder of the young man.

The police are vigilantly searching on the social media posts and messages that too could probably mount the reasons for his friends to plan Akhil's murdering.

The two accused minors have been charged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

As both the accused are minors, the police officials have kept them in an observation centre. An arrest is yet to be registered on them, although they remain under police custody.