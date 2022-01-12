Soon the 4.4 millions Indians residing in the US or the entire 332 million people of the US can taste the Indian mangoes again as the Central government has secured the approval of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to the US in the new season.

As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the US in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards.

The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the US since 2020 as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due restrictions imposed on international travel because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, in pursuant to the 12th India - USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues. Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India's mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.

A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of pre-clearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries.

The USDA approval would pave the way for exports from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said that this would also provide an opportunity for the export of other delicious varieties of mangoes from North and East India such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Notably, there is a huge acceptance and consumer preference of Indian mangoes in the USA as India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the USA in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was $2.75 million.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 MT mangoes of $3.63 million were exported to the USA and 1,095 MT of $4.35 million of mangoes were exported to USA in 2019-20.

As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20.