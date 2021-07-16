The mango season is nearing its end in India this year, leaving many craving for the "king of fruit" until next year. During the mango season's peak in Karnataka, exports were carried out in full fledge. As per data gathered by Bengaluru International Airport, it processed over half a ton worth of mango exports in a period of four months.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said it processed 483,460 kgs of mango exports from March to June, when the season was at its peak. The maximum exports were directed to Doha followed by London and Singapore. As per data, 140,000 kgs of mangoes were exported to Doha, while London and Singapore received 68,000 kgs and 55,000 kgs, respectively.

Exporting mangoes from Bengaluru

The data showed that the highest movement of mangoes was witnessed in the month of June, reaching a peak of 169,882 kgs. In the month of May, 158,936 kgs were processed and 110,886 kgs in April and 43,776 kgs in March.

"Backed by two reputed cargo terminal operators – Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore- BLR Airport has the infrastructure required to ensure the fruits reach their destinations maintaining their quality as well as freshness. To ensure quality and freshness, mangoes are stored and moved to the aircraft within the required temperature range, reducing waiting time at terminals," the official statement read.