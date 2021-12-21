Cold wave in North India is nothing new and always expected. But South Indian cities and towns are increasingly witnessing severe cold season, unseen for decades and it calls for a little scrutiny amid climate change claims around the world.

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, or even Maharashtra itself, is not used to experiencing December chills, the north Indian way. But on Tuesday, Nagpur recorded a minimum of 7.6 degree Celsius, which is the lowest of the season so far. Though no fog like situation developed, the temperature which was 13.4 degree suddenly dropped to 7.8 degree on Monday morning, which further fell to 7.6 degree on Tuesday.

Cold North, colder Nagpur and coldest Telangana

According to the Regional Meteorological Office, Amravati in Western Vidarbha recorded 7.7 degree and adjoining Wardha district saw 8.2 degree Celsius. Other district that recorded single digit temperature was Gondia (8.2 degree on Monday), Chandrapur (9.2 degree) and Yavatmal (9 degree Celsius on Tuesday). Meanwhile, several other places saw exceptionally low temperatures ranging below 12 degree Celsius.

The entire Vidarbha region in Maharashtra was reeling under unexpected and severe cold with district Gadchiroli shivering at 7.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD said that the present cold spell is most likely to abate, later in the week, by Thursday. "As the cold winds change direction, the minimum temperature will rise again," it said.

Telangana shivers too

In parts of Telangana, the already lowest temperature dipped further with Adilabad recording minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius. Many other places in the state also recorded minimum temperature in single digit.

Moving on, Patancheru in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits also registered the lowest temperature at 9.4 degree. The lowest night time temperatures, attributed to cold winds blowing from North- East, are likely to continue for the next three days, explain the Met officials.

Minimum temperatures in single digits are also unusual for Telangana. Telangana State Development Planning Society said that out of 33 districts, as many as nine of them had temperatures below 10 degrees. It also issued an alert for all these districts, warning that the temperature was likely to be between 4 and 10 degree Celsius till the next couple of days.

South India caught unawares in chill

This is not the first time that cold waves have taken South India with surprise. Severe reduction in temperatures is unexpected but not unprecedented.

In 2012, several parts of coastal areas were caught unprepared for the sudden dip in temperatures. Ajit Tyagi, then director general of IMD, called the phenomenon as nothing odd.

"Usually, the warm oceanic waves from the Bay of Bengal keep the peninsular region warm. But their absence because of lack of cyclonic activity over the water body has caused cold winds from the northern part of the country to fill in the vacuum over peninsular India," Down To Earth quoted him as saying.

Climate change, cold waves and global warming?

Environmental activists have long warned about the subtle yet certain changes and shifts in climate, temperature and seasons. The crisis has long made its way out of research studies and into daily lives. But is a colder South India a direct manifestation of climate change?

Hyderabad, Chennai or Kerala, are not used to starting their New Year with exceptional drop in temperatures. A year before the pandemic struck, Munnar, a hill station in Kerala even experienced sub-zero temperatures. In an interview to The News Minute, Dr Abhilash S, Asst Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, CUSAT, explained the reason for unusually cold nights and hot days down south.

"It is because the polar vortex has weakened and this causes cold air to blow towards our part of the world. Another reason is caused by the western disturbance coming from the North West as a wave towards the East –towards India."

While dismissing any direct connection of the phenomenon to global warming, he also said, that global warming could eventually result in the phenomenon extending further.