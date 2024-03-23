Urvashi Rautela has revealed that she was asked to step down from Miss Universe India pageant despite winning it. Urvashi revealed that she was asked to not participate in Miss Universe World pageant by Sushmita Sen due to age limit. She added that she gave the pageant another try in 2015 and won at both.

Urvashi's participation

Urvashi had participated in Miss Universe India in 2012. Back then, Sushmita Sen's company was managing the selection of representatives for the Miss Universe pageant. The age criteria for the same was 18 yrs of age and Urvashi was just short of the limit by a few days. So despite winning, she was asked to step back.

"When I won Miss Universe India for the first time in 2012, there is an age limit for Miss Universe... Our boss was Donald Trump. The age limit was 18, even I didn't know that I was 17 after I won. I was 24 days short from the age limit," she told Radio Mirchi.

Sushmita asked her to step down

"Sushmita Sen told me that 'Urvashi, you can't go...' At that point, I felt like the biggest loser of my life," she added. Rautela quipped that she went back to Miss Universe India and won it again. "People said who gives 10th standard exams after passing 12th standard exams? But I still did it, and I still won. I am the only girl who won Miss Universe India twice."