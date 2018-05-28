Urvashi Rautela has now stepped into the shoes of Wonder Woman, thanks to her fans. Some photoshopped pictures have come up on social media that show the Hate Story 4 actress in the popular female superhero avatar.

While fans photoshopped Urvashi's face into pictures of Wonder Woman, the diva herself shared the photos on her Instagram stories that suggest that she liked the graphics work.

The first picture that shows Urvashi's face put on to the poster of Wonder Woman is badly photoshopped as it completely looks a mismatch. However, the second morphed image looks comparatively better.

Well, Urvashi has a good number of genuine fan following, for whom she is no less than Wonder Woman. Known for her glamorous self, Urvashi was last seen in the movie Hate Story 4. The erotic thriller had presented her as the lead, and she had a couple of steamy scenes as well in it.

Meanwhile, the diva had recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, flaunting her abs. While most of her followers drooled over her toned body, some even compared her with international supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Recently, she had shared a picture where she was seen taking bubble shower inside a bathtub. It had created a virtual fight between her fans and haters as many nasty comments were made on the image.

Apart from her sizzling posts, she has also been in news for her rumoured affair with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The rumours had begun to make headlines after Urvashi was spotted with Hardik and his brother Krunal at a party.

There were reports claiming that the actress and Hardik had spent some lonely time chatting, and onlookers had felt something romantic growing between the two. Nonetheless, there was no confirmation of such rumours, and Urvashi has always claimed that she is single.