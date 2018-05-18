Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela shared a picture on Instagram and soon after, her fans and trolls got into a fight on the photo-sharing app. The photo shows Urvashi taking a bubble bath while sipping on a cup of coffee.

In the picture, Urvashi is seen chilling in a bathtub filled with rose petals and foam. She captioned the image as, "After long week of work, i think I deserve some bubbles. Bubble baths are my everything [sic]."

While there was nothing wrong with the photo, and the Sanam Re actress, as usual, looked sizzling, many started making nasty comments on the post. Some questioned who clicked the picture when she was taking a shower, and some others made vulgar comments on the same.

Seeing the negative comments pouring in, Urvashi's fans jumped in to slam back the trolls. There are a series of comments on the picture that show fans and trolls abusing each other.

Earlier, Urvashi had stunned her fans with another photo flaunting her abs. In the mirror selfie, the Miss Diva 2015 exhibited her perfectly toned body, and some of her fans even started comparing her with international supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Bollywood celebrities are no more new to online abuses and trolls from people. Almost all the stars, especially female celebrities, face some sort of abusive comments whenever they post such sensuous photos on social media. Nonetheless, these stars have now learned the art of tackling these trolls.

Below is the picture of Urvashi's chilling inside a bathtub:

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the movie Hate Story 4 that did average business at the box office. The actress had played the lead role in the film and was seen pulling off some intimate scenes as well.

Earlier, she had impressed her fans with an item song for the film Kaabil. The song Haseeno Ka Deewana had become a chartbuster then, and she was highly talked about for the sizzling dance moves in the song video.