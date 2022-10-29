Days after her Diwali Instagram post sent social media into a tizzy, Urfi Javed has once again shared a topless video of herself. In the video, Urfi can be seen covering her modesty with her bare hands. The former Bigg Boss contestant also wrote a long note along with the video sharing a lesson for what she called "average and below average human beings."

Urfi's daring post

Sharing the racy post, Javed wrote, "Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter, Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here's a lesson for you mofos out there - You don't control the world."

She went on to add, "You're just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business." This comes barely a day after Urfi shot back at Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey.

Sudhanshu - Urfi's fight

Sudhanshu Panday had taken to social media and slammed Urfi. "I don't follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I'm enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali... for God's sake it's Laxmi poojan day," he had written on Diwali. Reacting to it, Urfi had said, "The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the 'normals' set by the society for women. Why don't you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something."

Now, will this be the end of Urfi - Sudhanshu's verbal spat on social media or is there going to be more to it, remains to be seen.