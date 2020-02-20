The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 20 dismissed a curative petition filed by victims' group of the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case.

After this judgement, it is final now, the Ansal brothers would not go to jail. The brothers had escaped a further jail term after the court's direction in 2015 to shell out Rs 60 crore in penalty.

SC dismisses AVUT's plea

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and comprising Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra, in-chamber considered the curative plea by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT)and dismissed it.

We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out.... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed. - Supreme Court bench

The AVUT, through its president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had sought review of the verdict. The association filed the curative petition in the top court seeking more jail time for the brothers for negligence, leading to the horrific fire which killed 59 people. This incident later came to be known as the Uphaar tragedy.

What is the Uphaar tragedy?

On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, located in Green Park in south Delhi.