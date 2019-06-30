Ram Charan's Upasana Kamineni faced an awkward moment after she shared some of her photos with Sania Mirza's son, as mega family fans could not stop asking her when she will deliver a baby.

Ram Charan, who is 34 now, got married to Upasana Kamineni on 14 June 2012. The couple recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. But they are yet to have their first child. Ever since their marriage, the two have been focusing on their respective careers and they have hardly spoken about starting the family.

Ram Charan's colleagues like Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Nani and Gopichand, who also got married a year before or after him, have already had kids. In fact, couple of them have had two children. This has worried the fans of mega power star, who are eagerly waiting to hear about Upasana's pregnancy and due date.

Upasana recently set out on a trip to London, weeks after returning from South Africa tour, which was meant to celebrate their wedding anniversary. As per the pictures shared by her, she was accompanied by her grandfather and grandmother, but Ram Charan was missing during this trip. The reason is that he is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR.

During her London tour, Upasana met Sania Mirza, her husband Shoaib Malik, her son Izhaan and her sister Anam Mirza. Ram Charan's wife was so thrilled to see her son that she took some photos holding him. She shared some of those adorable pictures with her followers on Twitter and Instagram. She also wrote, "Izzu's day out ! #mummahustles @MirzaSania @anammirza #asad #londontimes."

Those photos impressed her followers and also went viral on social media. But it was an awkward moment for Upasana with the kind of replies she got from her followers. Many of them said that they liked the pics, but they are eagerly waiting to see her baby. They also asked about when she will start family and show them their little mega power star. Here are some of their comments.

We are waiting for your kid

Madam please we all want junior mega power star

When u r junior Ram చరణ్ come... Waiting Ram Charan fans

Madam We are all Waiting for Little "MEGA POWER STAR"

I will agree that he is adorable but we will be more fascinated about Ram Charan-Upasana kid....We r waiting mam...come up with a good news of Kid...

