Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Philanthropist of the Year for her amazing contribution to the society. Her husband is all thrilled over this honour.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema presented at the National Film Awards ceremony. After receiving the award on Saturday, Upasana took to Twitter to share the news with her followers. Besides tweeting a photo, she thanked everyone for their good wishes and support.

Upasana tweeted, "Yessss The #dadasahebphalkeaward for the Philanthropist Of The Year Really Humbled I dedicate this to all the positive ppl arnd me who keep messaging me & motivating me to do good everyday. My dearest family - thanks for always being there to support me @Dpiff_official."

Ram Charan, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, was quick to congratulate his wife Upasana. The mega power star tweeted, "Dearest Upsi.. So proud of u!! Congratulations on getting the Dadasaheb Phalke - Philanthropist of the Year Award!!"

In reply, Upasana wrote, "Your character is defined by the positivity you resonate & the positive people that surround & support you" - Anil Kamineni (Dad) Thank you so much for all ur warm wishes."

Upasana, who was born to Anil Kamineni and Shobana, is the granddaughter of Dr. Pratap C Reddy, who is the chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She did her graduation at Regent's University London. She is the Vice Chairman of Apollo Foundation, the charity arm of the Apollo Hospitals Group, and MD Apollo Life, the wellness arm of the Apollo Hospitals Group.

Upasana currently has wellness facilities in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai and she has plans to make a pan-Indian expansion. She focuses on the prevention of illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol which are caused by unhealthy lifestyles and rehab. She counsel people on lifestyle risks. Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a true honour for her service to this society.