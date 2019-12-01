An 8-day-old infant was murdered allegedly by her own grandmother in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 30, as she was unhappy with her daughter in law giving birth to a girl child.

The incident took place when the child's mother had gone to the bathroom. It is suspected that the grandmother had thrown the baby from the terrace of the house.

According to reports, the mother had left the baby with her grandmother, when she returned, the baby was missing. She searched everywhere for the child but was unable to find her inside the house.

The panic-stricken mother called her husband and informed him about their missing baby and he informed the police. The police searched the house and found the baby lying on the ground in the vicinity with her head covered in blood.

The baby was quickly rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. It is alleged that the grandmother was unhappy as her daughter-in-law had given birth to a baby girl, who was born premature and had contractive jaundice.

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the grandmother based on a complaint by the parents. The complainants have claimed that the baby's grandmother is responsible for the murder as only the mother and grandmother were present in the house during the time of the crime.