Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated limited series The Underground Railroad, created by Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins. The original series will premiere all episodes on May 14 and will consist of ten episodes. The limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

The 10 parts limited series tells the journey of Cora Randall, who has his desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. When Cora escapes from the Georgia plantation she discovers an existing underground railroad which she thought to be a metaphor. She learnt that the railroad is full of engineers, conductors, and secret networks that work in the tunnels beneath.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation from where she had escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.

When she travels from one state to another, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The cast of The Underground Railroad includes Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Director Barry Jenkins has served as showrunner and has directed all the ten episodes of the original limited series. He is also one of the executive producers of the project alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.