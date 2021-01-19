Actor Saif Ali Khan started getting additional security outside his residence in Mumbai post the 'ban Tandav', 'Boycott Tandav' controversy which took place on social media since January 15, after the release of Ali Abbas Zaffar's web-series. A police van and many police officers were spotted stationed outside his building in Bandra West.

Popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani shared a clip on Instagram with the caption," Saif Kareena' new home. While there are cops stationed outside #saifalikhan and #kareenakapoorkhan old home today. The reason is there is an outrage against Saif''s new web series #Tandav. Yesterday the shifting of the house took place as you can see household shifting articles from the old house to the new bigger apartment. and yes you cannot miss the clip of Taimur's two naughty doggies. The new building is just walkaway from their old home. #realestate."

The web-series had been controversial since the day of its release. Many leaders from the political party of Bharatiya Janta Party and netizens had filed a petition to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asking leaders to remove the web-series from Amazon Prime Videos. The makers of the show had been accused of hurting religious sentiment. They have also been accused of encouraging enmity between upper caste and lower caste section of India.

While the actor has not personally commented on the controversy, the director of the web-series, Ali Abbas Zaffar had issued an apology on behalf of all the cast and crew of Tandav.

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted to Saif Ali Khan getting security:

None threatened Saif, he gets protection. But @KiritSomaiya gives 9 identified numbers who threatened him. He gets no protection. That's #Maharashtra ?#SaifAliKhan gets extra police security at his house amidst 'Ban Tandav controversy' https://t.co/OD4qCYe28m — Ratan Sharda ?? (@RatanSharda55) January 19, 2021

Who is He to give police Protection.? Why we are giving this much importance to an ENTERTAINER.????#RoarUntilSSRJustice — V!p@nch!k@ ?Justice for SSR?? (@itsVipanchika) January 19, 2021

True,I don't understand what a mess going on in Maharashtra,Govt. Is totally uncompatible and non deserving!! — Divya (@Divya97601329) January 19, 2021

So understand what is Shiv Sena !! likes Tandav of this kind!! they have removed i in Shiv!! and replaced ..! dead!! — Sudhir (@sudhirvh) January 19, 2021

Tandav is a nine-episode long political drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Kritika Kamra, Gauhar Khan and Sunil Grover.