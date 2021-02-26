Amazon Prime Video's original limited series The Underground Railroad from Oscar winner Barry Jenkins will premiere on May 14. It will be a 10 part web series, an adaptation based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

The Underground Railroad tells the story of Cora Randall and her desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia based plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers not a metaphorical tunnel, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

The teaser trailer of the web-series released today and has already garnered a lot of attention

During the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway who is a bounty hunter and is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation from where she had managed to run away mainly when her mother Mabel is the only one Ridgeway has never been able to capture.

When Cora travels from one state to another state, she struggles with the legacy that her mother had left behind and her own hard work to come to terms with a life she never thought had been possible in her lifetime.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Director Barry Jenkins has served as showrunner and has worked on all of the ten episodes of the web-series.Jenkins has also collaborated as the executive produces alongside top Hollywood A-listers such as Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead.