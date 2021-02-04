Eddie Murphy's Coming To America has all the elements one would usually expect in any given Eddie Murphy film. The second trailer for the much-anticipated film Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy film is out.

The new preview brings forth visuals from US and later to the fictional land of Zamunda, where King Akeem's kingdom is under potential threat from the military coup. To take his rights back, the King goes all the way back to the US to find his long lost male child.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began.

The film is based on characters created by Eddie Murphy who is also in the team of producers along with Kevin Misher. Coming to America will witness the return of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley.

On a completely different zone, Coming 2 America has its plot familiarities with The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement. A long lost relative comes all the way to New York to find their next consanguine heir, and to fight against the idea that 'women can't be the next rulers'.

To regular Hollywood moviegoers, the similarities are hard to overlook. If Princess Diaries is told from a young girl's perspective, Coming 2 America has a carefree boy's perspective. However, Coming 2 America is more focused on the right hearted comedy aspect one usually finds in any Eddie Murphy starrer comedy film. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.