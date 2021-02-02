At a time when various Hindi films have opted to release on OTT platforms, it seems Hollywood has also started taking a step in the same direction. Top Hollywood actors and actresses such as Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu have come together for Amazon Prime Video's dramatic anthology series, Solos. David Weil who has earlier worked in Hunters will be the executive producer of this show. Weil will also be making his debut as a director of one of the seven episodes.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser will be working as the producer and director of Solos. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

Solos will be a thought-provoking dramatic, seven-part series, that will explore the essence of human connections. The content is expected to be character-driven and is also expected to share perspectives.

Strong cast

Oscar award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, along with his performance skills, has been particularly popular for his ability to narrate a series of event. We hope that the episode based on his character may have him as the narrator of the series of events.

This isn't the first time Anne Hathaway has collaborated with Morgan Freeman. They have earlier come together for The Dark Knight Rises. The Oscar award-winning artist is popular for getting into the skin of the character. Meanwhile, it's yet not sure if Anthony Mackie will have a role to place in the Marvel series Wandavision, but his appearance in Solos has been confirmed.

American actress Constance Wu with Taiwan origin found a new kind of fanbase post the super success of the Singapore based film, Crazy Rich Asians.

No release date for the series has been announced yet.