On Thursday, September 30, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar held a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

The reception and dinner event was held in Kabul and was attended by many diplomats including the foreign envoys from China, Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, reported Wion news. The event also saw in attendance Debora Lyons, United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Marcy Grossman, Canadian ambassador to the UAE pointed out her presence at the 'all-male meeting' on her Twitter account.

While there was no official statement on the representation of women diplomats at the foreign event organized by the Taliban government, footage broadcasted by Wion News hints at the participation of one other lady apart from Lyons.

Earlier in mid-September, the UN envoy met with the Taliban's Qatar office deputy head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai and international partners in Doha and discussed humanitarian needs and the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.

According to United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Twitter handle, she has also met with Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the challenges facing Afghanistan and how the Taliban and the UN family can establish a common ground to help solve the most pressing issues facing the Afghan people.