It has been two months since the Taliban took over Afghanistan ousting the US forces that was stationed in Afghan soil for 20 years. The new face of the Taliban army is being called Taliban 2.0; this time they are back with not just weapons to threaten humanity but also gadgets to connect virtually with the world at large. The cellphone-clad Taliban soldiers, on one hand, can be seen with their guns mounted on their shoulders, on the other, indulging in recreational activities at amusement parks, playing with choppers, taking selfies for TikTok.

According to a recent report by journalist Saeed Shah for The Wall Street Journal, most of the Taliban rank-and-file soldiers are first-timers in Kabul and feel touristy while in the capital city of Afghanistan. When not 'working', they can be found relaxing and indulging in sightseeing.

Taliban fighters run amok

Top urban attractions for relaxing Taliban are Qargha lake, with its swan-shaped pedal boats, the Kabul zoo, and the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where visitors stroll on a grassy hill overlooking the city, mentions the report.

Last week, Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary posted a video of Taliban fighters swinging in the park. In the month of August, a TikTok video of Taliban men trying to play around with gym equipment.