Coolpad has been on and off in the media spotlight, but it wants to shine as 2019 brings new challenges and expectations to all smartphone brands. In India, the race to build better phones with affordable pricing has gotten intense and Coolpad might have just the smartphone for the masses.

Joining the current Cool-series in Coolpad's portfolio is a new budget-friendly smartphone called Cool 3. The new smartphone is going to be officially revealed in India on Tuesday, February 5, giving everyone a thorough look at the specs and pricing of the phone. But the early teasers heavily contribute to building anticipation among Indian consumers.

Coolpad has shared a series of teasers for Cool 3 smartphones while giving away some major insights into the phone. The Chinese smartphone company has directly confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be its first smartphone with waterdrop display – a trend that has caught on after multiple OEMs released phones with smaller notches.

In addition to that, the handset will also run the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box and feature a glossy back with gradient finish. All that without burning a hole in consumers' pockets as the Cool 3 smartphone will be priced under Rs 6,000. Coolpad is also emphasising the design aspect of the phone, which is said to be done by Coolpad design team in Dallas, USA.

The teaser images of Coolpad Cool 3 smartphone shows a thick bezel at the bottom, but hugely trimmed bezels on the sides and at the top. The rear panel features dual cameras in a vertical orientation with a LED flash in between the two sensors. Other features and specifications are yet to be revealed, and it's a good thing consumers won't have to wait for long.