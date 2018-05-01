Coolpad's entry into the Indian smartphone market was around the same time Xiaomi was growing as a brand. It has managed to steer through the competition and survive the ever-changing trends with its strong affordable smartphone portfolio. Now, the company launched Coolpad Note 6 – a selfie-centric smartphone targeted towards budget shoppers.

Coolpad Note 6 can be purchased from across 300 retail stores in eight states, including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The new smartphone is placed in the sub-Rs 10,000 price category, starting at Rs 8,999 for the 32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 64GB variant.

For the price, Coolpad Note 6 promises good value with a bundle of interesting specs. The biggest USP of the handset is the dual front-facing camera, which comes with an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP 120-degree wide-angle secondary lens. On the rear, the handset features a 13MP sensor with 6P lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Coolpad Note 6 comes with a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution. This is a good alternative for those who wish not to have a notch or a full-screen display on a smartphone as Coolpad opted for the standard 16:9 ratio display.

Under the hood, Coolpad Note 6 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB RAM and a 4,070mAh battery, which the company claims to offer 350 hours standby on a single charge.

Other features include 4G VoLTE support, microSD card slot, a microUSB port for charging, Android 7.1 Nougat and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the physical home button. Coolpad Note 6 comes only in gold color.